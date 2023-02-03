How Do I Know if My Dog Has Allergies?

The following is an excerpt from Petfinder's FurKeeps Kickoff Ask the Experts Forum.

Q: We adopted a beautiful 10-month-old Golden Retriever a year ago from the Montreal SPCA. We are very happy with our adoptee! He is part of the family!

The only concerns we have are some skin problems. He has hot spots, ear mites, otitis, etc. I've always had Labs and I have been lucky -- no problems.

But what can we do to reduce the incidence of skin issues? It is almost every month we have to see the vet.

A: It's always hard to give a diagnosis (even preliminary) without seeing the patient. But I would certainly have skin allergies fairly high on my list of things that could be causing the repeat problems you are seeing with your dog.

Allergies in dogs can generally be broken down into two main categories:

Allergies to things they are inhaling, such as pollen or ragweed. This is known as "atopy." Allergies to things that they are eating, more intuitively called "food allergies".

Unlike similar allergies in people, dogs manifest these allergies in the form of skin problems. Generally they are pretty itchy, which may include, outright scratching as well as licking or chewing their paws and rubbing their face and ears on the couch or carpet.

The skin inflammation leads to secondary problems, such as superficial bacterial infections, hot spots, repeat ear infections, and sometimes anal-gland infections. While these secondary problems or symptoms are often what gets noticed and can usually be cleared up with appropriate treatment, they tend to recur if the underlying allergic issue(s) are not addressed.

I would encourage you to speak with your regular vet and consider pursuing a referral to a veterinary dermatologist, but here is a very brief Dog Allergies 101:

Dogs can be atopic, food allergic, or (for an unlucky few) both.