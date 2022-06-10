Why is Your Dog's Nose Dry?

The following is an excerpt from the Petfinder Blog.

Dr. Lauren Brickman writes a pet health and care column for Petside.com.

Q: My 1-year-old Bloodhound's nose has been very dry on the outside for about one week. Is this a reason for me to worry? I always heard a dog's dry nose could mean he is sick.

A: A dry nose does not necessarily equal a sick dog! Dogs have wet noses because some of their tear glands empty into their noses.

Just because the nose is dry does not mean there is something wrong with the tear gland. If your dog's dry nose is not inflamed or infected, he should be fine, especially if he is eating and playing normally!

If you have questions about your pet's health, you can submit them to Dr. Lauren at drlauren@petside.com.