What is Glucosamine for Dogs?

Shelly Adrian, DVM, Veterinary Communications Manager, Nestle Purina Pet Care

Glucosamine for dogs is a supplement that supports cartilage, which is the tissue that provides smooth movement of the joints. Glucosamine nutraceuticals can help maintain joint mobility, may reduce inflammation, may have some antioxidant activity, and are often used as part of a multi-modal treatment of osteoarthritis.

Dogs and glucosamine: Benefits & Uses

The benefit of glucosamine for dogs is that it is safe, long-term mobility care and joint disease preventative, and may reduce pain and inflammation.

It has very minor side-effects and the supplement also offers benefits such as soothing damaged and painful joints, as well as potential antioxidant properties.

Whether you choose chewable, powder, tablet or liquid glucosamine for dogs, there is some evidence that the supplement can offer comfort to dogs with early Osteoarthritis, although it should only be used as part of a veterinarian’s clinical treatment plan.

The quality, source, and amount of glucosamine and chondroitin can vary from product to product, so it is important to use a brand that is trusted by veterinary professionals. There is no evidence that glucosamine effects or produces a reaction when mixed with other medications.

The nutraceutical is best known for its use as effective cartilage and joint support, which maintains healthy movement of:

Hips Knees Elbows Shoulder Thigh Carpal, or wrist Hocks

Glucosamine side effects

Glucosamine chondroitin supplements are mostly seafood-based sources. While the supplement is tolerated well by dogs, pet parents are cautioned when considering the compound for a pet with a seafood allergy.

To ensure your dog is safe and healthy, always check with a veterinarian before including additional sources of the glucosamine for dogs.

There is no evidence that glucosamine causes side effects or toxicity reaction at veterinary recommended doses, however, some minor symptoms of over-dosing can cause gastrointestinal irritation such as: