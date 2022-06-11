Can dogs eat tomatoes? Healthy dogs can eat tomatoes, if the green leaves and stems of the tomato plant are removed as these parts contain toxins. Just like all human foods that dogs can eat, tomatoes do not provide dogs healthy, balanced nutrition and should be shared in limited portions, occasionally.

What Are the Benefits of Dogs Eating Tomatoes? FAQ's

QUESTION: Can dogs eat tomatoes?

ANSWER: A slice or two of a ripe, raw, mature tomato that is served in moderation is ok for dogs. In fact, some dog foods include these juicy, red vegetables as part of a healthy, wholesome recipe as they offer an excellent source of minerals and vitamins that can be beneficial.

Health Benefits of Tomatoes Vitamin A: Found in liver and fish, vitamin A supports healthy eyes, the immune system, and helps to fortify strong bones while maintaining proper muscle development, and upkeeping a healthy skin and coat Beta-carotene:As a powerful antioxidant, Beta-carotene fights free radicals which damage cells, and it helps to promote health in the eyes, and upkeep a healthy skin, and coat. Vitamin C: Supporting a dog’s immune system, vitamin C helps to promotes joint health. Lycopene: Protecting cells in the lungs, heart, blood, muscles, nerves, and organs, Lycopene also helps fight off free radicals. Vitamin K: An important fat-soluble vitamin, vitamin K helps clot the blood.

Which Tomato Parts are Bad for Dogs?

QUESTION: Which parts of the tomato are bad for dogs?

ANSWER: While only the mature, ripe vegetable can be eaten, since the plant is officially part of the Nightshade family, your dog may not understand the difference between a tomato and the rest of the plant. Pet parents that grow fresh tomato plants at home, which dogs have easy access to, should be particularly aware of the risks.

Some tomatoes can be toxic for dogs if consumed in large amounts. Keep the following parts of the tomato plant and tomato foods out of your dog’s reach to avoid ingestion that could make him sick.

Don't Give these Tomato Products to Dogs - Unripe, green tomatoes - Stems - Vines - Leaves or flower on the plant - Tomato sauce that goes on pizza or pasta - Ketchup - Tomato juice - Sun-dried tomatoes - Canned tomatoes

What are the Side-effects of Toxicity in a Dog?

QUESTION: What should I do if I start to notice behavioral changes after my dog has eaten tomatoes?

ANSWER: Tomatoes belong to a family of plants known to be highly toxic to pets. Green tomatoes, as well as any green leaves or stems, contain concentrated amounts of solanine and tomatine (only present in immature plants).

There is no imminent danger if a dog consumes some of the plant however, large amounts of solanine ingestion leads to side-effects of toxicity. Only a ripe, raw, slice of tomato is ok for dogs to eat.

If you notice behavioral changes that you suspect are related to tomato ingestion, contact a veterinarian as soon as possible for advice.

Tomato Toxicity Signs in Dogs - Gastrointestinal disruption, which may cause vomiting and diarrhea - Slow heart rate - Appetite loss - Weaknesses - Muscle trembling - Instability - Drooling - Depression -Seizures in severe toxicity cases

What Should I Do If My Dog Ate Tomatoes?

Are ripe tomatoes ok for dogs to eat? Ripe tomatoes are ok for dogs in small portions, occasionally, but they are not recommended as a regular treat. Did your dog eat an unsupervised tomato? If you suspect your dog has eaten a tomato slice or even eaten a whole large or cherry tomato for the first time, there is little cause for worry. Have you noticed changes in your dog’s behavior? If your dog starts to exhibit symptoms of tomato toxicity, contact your veterinarian.

How Can I Learn About Caring for My Dog?

