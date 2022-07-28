Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Wirehaired Pointing Griffons
Wirehaired Pointing Griffons

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

50-60 lb

height

20-24"

family

Pointer

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

50-60 lb

height

20-24"

family

Pointer

This strong breed can do well with any terrain. They are often slightly longer than tall, and of medium build. They functioned as both a retriever and pointer, and their size and build  reflects this. Their gait is efficient with low, catlike strides. Their coat is of medium length, straight and wiry, with a fine, downy, thick undercoat. This combination provides protection in the swampy country in which they originated, as well as insulation from cold and water. Their abundant facial furnishings contribute to their friendly expression.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Crate Training

Quick Guide to Crate Training Your Dog

Crate training a puppy or a dog at any age gives pups a sense of safety and security, as well as quiet time away from the activity of the home. Learning how to successfully crate train a puppy or dog should not only be a rewarding experience, but a positive one too.

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breed