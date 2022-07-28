This strong breed can do well with any terrain. They are often slightly longer than tall, and of medium build. They functioned as both a retriever and pointer, and their size and build reflects this. Their gait is efficient with low, catlike strides. Their coat is of medium length, straight and wiry, with a fine, downy, thick undercoat. This combination provides protection in the swampy country in which they originated, as well as insulation from cold and water. Their abundant facial furnishings contribute to their friendly expression.

