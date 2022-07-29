Treeing Tennessee BrindleView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
A smart, brave, loyal member of the Hound group, the Treeing Tennessee Brindle has energy to spare but can be mellow and relaxed at home when his needs are met. His short, smooth and low shedding coat make grooming time a breeze, although regular brushing and nail trims are suggested. A generally healthy breed, the Treeing Tennessee Brindle dog loves activity and training and can excel at competitive dog sports. However, this dog’s strong prey drive can mean families with other small animals are advised to proceed cautiously when adding a TTB to their family.
Are you someone who is always on the go and loves the outdoors? The Treeing Tennessee Brindle might be your perfect match.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.