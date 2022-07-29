Treeing Tennessee Brindle

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Treeing Tennessee Brindle
Treeing Tennessee Brindle

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

30-50 lbs.

height

16”-24”

family

Foundation Stock Service

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

30-50 lbs.

height

16”-24”

family

Foundation Stock Service

A smart, brave, loyal member of the Hound group, the Treeing Tennessee Brindle has energy to spare but can be mellow and relaxed at home when his needs are met. His short, smooth and low shedding coat make grooming time a breeze, although regular brushing and nail trims are suggested. A generally healthy breed, the Treeing Tennessee Brindle dog loves activity and training and can excel at competitive dog sports. However, this dog’s strong prey drive can mean families with other small animals are advised to proceed cautiously when adding a TTB to their family.

 

Are you someone who is always on the go and loves the outdoors? The Treeing Tennessee Brindle might be your perfect match.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

How to Exercise Your Dog in Cold Weather

How to Exercise Your Dog in Cold Weather

Wintry weather is no excuse to slack on your dog’s exercise. Dogs need physical activity every day, or else she's at risk of becoming stressed, under-stimulated and overweight. If you don't provide your pup with outlets for energy, they may develop behavioral problems such as whining, excessive barking, digging, chewing, biting or playing too rough, according to WebMD.

Similar Breed