A smart, brave, loyal member of the Hound group, the Treeing Tennessee Brindle has energy to spare but can be mellow and relaxed at home when his needs are met. His short, smooth and low shedding coat make grooming time a breeze, although regular brushing and nail trims are suggested. A generally healthy breed, the Treeing Tennessee Brindle dog loves activity and training and can excel at competitive dog sports. However, this dog’s strong prey drive can mean families with other small animals are advised to proceed cautiously when adding a TTB to their family.

Are you someone who is always on the go and loves the outdoors? The Treeing Tennessee Brindle might be your perfect match.

