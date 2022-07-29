Spinone Italiano
Spinone Italiano

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

62-82 lb

height

22-27"

family

Pointer

The Spinone Italiano has a hound look about them, with a fairly long head and muzzle, large, dropped ears, and somewhat pendulous lips.  They are a strong, muscular dog, able to trot at fast pace. Their dense wiry coat allows them to hike under many conditions. Their coat is generally single, consisting of rough, dry, thick hair about 1.5 to 2.5” in length. Longer hair garnishing their lips and eyebrows adds further protection in addition to adding to their often intelligent and gentle expression.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

