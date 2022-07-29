The Spinone Italiano has a hound look about them, with a fairly long head and muzzle, large, dropped ears, and somewhat pendulous lips. They are a strong, muscular dog, able to trot at fast pace. Their dense wiry coat allows them to hike under many conditions. Their coat is generally single, consisting of rough, dry, thick hair about 1.5 to 2.5” in length. Longer hair garnishing their lips and eyebrows adds further protection in addition to adding to their often intelligent and gentle expression.

