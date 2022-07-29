The Spanish Water Dog is a sturdy, medium-sized athlete. They are solidly built and are slightly longer than tall. Their coat is a single coat with distinctly curly hair with wooly texture, adapted to the variable humidity and drought conditions of their homeland. Their coat is usually not brushed but allowed to form curls or cords that cover the entire body, including their head. Their movement is effortless and ground covering, with good reach and drive.

