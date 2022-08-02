The Sarplaninac — pronounced Shar-pla-nee-natz — is an ancient breed substantially built to guard livestock in mountainous terrain. As such, the Sarplaninac looks bigger than he actually is due to the breed’s heavy boning and thick double coat with a body that’s slightly longer than it is tall. He bears exceptional strength, characterized by his large teeth and muscular build as a means to scare away potential predators. With drop v-shaped ears and a long tail carried like a saber, the Sarplaninac is commonly colored iron gray, though any solid color from white to dark brown to black are found in the breed.

