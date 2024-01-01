Presa Canario dog breed laying down panting on a white wood floor
Presa Canario dog breed laying down panting on a white wood floor

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

84 to 110 pounds

height

23 to 26 inches

family

Guardian

Large, stately, and strong, the Presa Canario is a large and robust guard dog. They have broad chests, and large heads, and are powerful and brave dogs. Calm and watchful, they were originally used for herding cattle and guarding flocks. They have an enviable self-confidence. While suspicious and alert of strangers, they have a docile temperament with their family. 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

