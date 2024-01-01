Traits and Characteristics
Working
type
84 to 110 pounds
weight
23 to 26 inches
height
Guardian
Large, stately, and strong, the Presa Canario is a large and robust guard dog. They have broad chests, and large heads, and are powerful and brave dogs. Calm and watchful, they were originally used for herding cattle and guarding flocks. They have an enviable self-confidence. While suspicious and alert of strangers, they have a docile temperament with their family.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality