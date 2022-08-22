Pomsky
Pomsky

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

7-38 pounds

height

10-15 inches

family

Spitz

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

7-38 pounds

height

10-15 inches

family

Spitz

The Pomsky is an intelligent and dapper mixed breed with Pomeranian and Siberian Husky parents. The Pomsky is a very new “designer breed,” as intentionally bred mixed dogs are popularly called, and the first recorded litter was born in 2012. The term “designer breed” is not an actual breed, but refers to a crossbred dog whose parents were chosen so the pup might exhibit certain desirable attributes of their foundation breeds. For example, a Pomsky dog might inherit the fun-loving nature of the Siberian Husky along with the small size of the Pomeranian. Mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could tend toward traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so you’ll want to read up on their parent breeds, since you can’t be certain which genes will shine through!

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short dog quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds