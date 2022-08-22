Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Pomsky is an intelligent and dapper mixed breed with Pomeranian and Siberian Husky parents. The Pomsky is a very new “designer breed,” as intentionally bred mixed dogs are popularly called, and the first recorded litter was born in 2012. The term “designer breed” is not an actual breed, but refers to a crossbred dog whose parents were chosen so the pup might exhibit certain desirable attributes of their foundation breeds. For example, a Pomsky dog might inherit the fun-loving nature of the Siberian Husky along with the small size of the Pomeranian. Mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could tend toward traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so you’ll want to read up on their parent breeds, since you can’t be certain which genes will shine through!
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short dog quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.