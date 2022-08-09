Patterdale Terrier
Patterdale Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

In proportion to height

height

10 to 15 inches

family

Terrier

This working terrier breed is treasured for his tenacity and courage, not to mention his endless desire to go to ground and his willingness to please. The Patterdale Terrier is sturdy, tough and active with a compact and balanced body. His small, flexible chest allows him to squeeze through tight spaces to pursue quarried vermin, while his strong neck, powerful jaws and teeth help him hold his game at bay.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

