Parson Russell Terrier
Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

13-17 lb

height

12-14"

family

Terrier

Parson Russell Terriers are slightly taller than they are long and have a medium build. The PRT’s expression is often keen and full of life. Historically, their slender build also allowed them to fit into small passageways when protecting the home or farm from rodents. The Parson Russell Terrier has a gait is free and lively, with good reach and drive. Their coat can be either smooth or broken, both coarse and weatherproof with short, dense undercoat. The outer coat of the smooth is flat and hard; that of the broken is straight, tight, and close lying.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

