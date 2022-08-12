Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Jack Russell Terrier is a fearless, not to mention tenacious, working terrier, bred to go to ground for work and loves to dig. He’s confident, alert and always ready for work. His weatherproof coat may be broken or smooth; his small, flexible chest helps him pursue underground quarry; and his long legs help him trail fast-running game. The Jack Russell Terrier is well-balanced with substantial boning, signifying the endurance and strength needed as a hunting terrier.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
