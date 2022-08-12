Jack Russell Terrier
Jack Russell Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

11 to 13 pounds

height

10 to 12 inches

family

Terrier

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

11 to 13 pounds

height

10 to 12 inches

family

Terrier

The Jack Russell Terrier is a fearless, not to mention tenacious, working terrier, bred to go to ground for work and loves to dig. He’s confident, alert and always ready for work. His weatherproof coat may be broken or smooth; his small, flexible chest helps him pursue underground quarry; and his long legs help him trail fast-running game.  The Jack Russell Terrier is well-balanced with substantial boning, signifying the endurance and strength needed as a hunting terrier.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds