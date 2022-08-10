Manchester Terrier
Manchester Terrier

The Manchester Terrier is one of the sleekest of all terriers, with a smooth, compact, muscular body, slightly longer than tall, and a slightly arched topline.  The coat is smooth and glossy. The Manchester's gait is free and effortless. The dog has a keen and alert expression.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

