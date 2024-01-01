One look at a Malshi will capture your heart. Fluffy and pint-sized thanks to their lineage (Maltese and Shih Tzu mix), the Malshi is a designer breed that originated in the U.S. Malshis are bred to be companions, and they wear that title with pride. They’re cuddly and playful and filled with personality. Some might say they’re canine confetti, coming in a range of colors and fur types.