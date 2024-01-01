Traits and Characteristics
Toy
type
6 to 12 pounds
weight
9 to 11 inches
One look at a Malshi will capture your heart. Fluffy and pint-sized thanks to their lineage (Maltese and Shih Tzu mix), the Malshi is a designer breed that originated in the U.S. Malshis are bred to be companions, and they wear that title with pride. They’re cuddly and playful and filled with personality. Some might say they’re canine confetti, coming in a range of colors and fur types.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality