Traits and Characteristics
weight
height
family
With a triangular head, prick ears, harsh straight coat and tail curled over the back, the Jindo is a true Spitz-type breed. This sturdy, medium-size dog is an enthusiastic hunter and fiercely loyal family companion.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.