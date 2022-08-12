Jindo
Jindo

Traits and Characteristics

weight

40 to 50 pounds (male), 33 to 42 pounds (female)

height

19 ½ to 21 ½ inches (male), 17 ½ to 19 ½ inches (female)

family

Northern

With a triangular head, prick ears, harsh straight coat and tail curled over the back, the Jindo is a true Spitz-type breed. This sturdy, medium-size dog is an enthusiastic hunter and fiercely loyal family companion.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Similar Breed