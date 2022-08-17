Longer than tall, the Glen’s short, bowed front legs, well-muscled loin, rising topline, and strong rear allow him to dig and then get adequate leverage to back out of a hole dragging a struggling badger that might weigh more than the Glen itself. The medium-length coat is harsh with a soft undercoat, and is less prone to mat or catch burrs than a longer, softer coat.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!