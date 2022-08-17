Glen of Imaal Terrier
Glen of Imaal Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

35 lb

height

12.5-14"

family

Terrier

Longer than tall, the Glen’s short, bowed front legs, well-muscled loin, rising topline, and strong rear allow him to dig and then get adequate leverage to back out of a hole dragging a struggling badger that might weigh more than the Glen itself. The medium-length coat is harsh with a soft undercoat, and is less prone to mat or catch burrs than a longer, softer coat.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

