The Finnish Lapphund is a medium-sized dog with the look of a northern breed and the temperament of a herding breed. Bred to work outside, north of the Arctic Circle, they are strongly built and thickly coated. The breed has a greater substance than their size would suggest. Their bone is substantial and muscles are well developed. The coat is thick and profuse, with a straight, long outer coat that is very harsh and water-repellant. The undercoat, which is vital for insulation, is soft, very dense, and plentiful. Finnish Lapphunds must be agile and capable of sudden bursts of speed. They have a medium but powerful-appearing stride.

