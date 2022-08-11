Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Finnish Lapphund is a medium-sized dog with the look of a northern breed and the temperament of a herding breed. Bred to work outside, north of the Arctic Circle, they are strongly built and thickly coated. The breed has a greater substance than their size would suggest. Their bone is substantial and muscles are well developed. The coat is thick and profuse, with a straight, long outer coat that is very harsh and water-repellant. The undercoat, which is vital for insulation, is soft, very dense, and plentiful. Finnish Lapphunds must be agile and capable of sudden bursts of speed. They have a medium but powerful-appearing stride.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.