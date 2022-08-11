Finnish Lapphund
Finnish Lapphund

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

33-53 lb

height

18-21"

family

Spitz

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

33-53 lb

height

18-21"

family

Spitz

The Finnish Lapphund is a medium-sized dog with the look of a northern breed and the temperament of a herding breed. Bred to work outside, north of the Arctic Circle, they are strongly built and thickly coated. The breed has a greater substance than their size would suggest. Their bone is substantial and muscles are well developed. The coat is thick and profuse, with a straight, long outer coat that is very harsh and water-repellant. The undercoat, which is vital for insulation, is soft, very dense, and plentiful. Finnish Lapphunds must be agile and capable of sudden bursts of speed. They have a medium but powerful-appearing stride.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

Crate Training

Quick Guide to Crate Training Your Dog

Crate training a puppy or a dog at any age gives pups a sense of safety and security, as well as quiet time away from the activity of the home. Learning how to successfully crate train a puppy or dog should not only be a rewarding experience, but a positive one too.

Similar Breed