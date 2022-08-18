English Toy Spaniel
English Toy Spaniel

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

8-14 lb

height

10-11"

family

Spaniel

The English Toy Spaniel is profusely coated with a silky, flowing coat. The coat can be straight or slightly wavy. It has heavy fringing, including feathering on the feet. The hallmark of the breed, however, is their head and expression. The head should be domed, with lustrous dark eyes and well-cushioned face, creating a soft appealing expression.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

