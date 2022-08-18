The English Toy Spaniel is profusely coated with a silky, flowing coat. The coat can be straight or slightly wavy. It has heavy fringing, including feathering on the feet. The hallmark of the breed, however, is their head and expression. The head should be domed, with lustrous dark eyes and well-cushioned face, creating a soft appealing expression.

