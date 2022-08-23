Dandie Dinmont Terriers
Dandie Dinmont Terriers

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

18-24 lb

height

8-11"

family

Terrier

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

18-24 lb

height

8-11"

family

Terrier

Unlike the prototypical terrier, the Dandie is made up of a series of curves, ending in a scimitar-shaped tail of moderate length. The Dandie is almost twice as long as tall, constructed to go to ground after tough quarry. Its hind legs are definitely longer than its front legs. Its gait is free and easy. It has a distinctive coat made up of about two-thirds hardish (not wiry) hair and one-third soft hair, about 2 inches in length. The head is covered with soft, silky hair, lending to the appearance of a large head. The topknot also enhances the expression, which is determined, dignified, soft, and wise. Tassels on the ear tips of the same texture and color as the topknot enhance the look.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

How to Teach a Dog Tricks

Dogs, young or old, love to learn. Include a reward and these four basic rules and you’ve got a recipe for successful dog tricks! Learn how to teach dog tricks like roll over, stay, or heel by starting each lesson with a: cue, reward, practice, praise.

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds