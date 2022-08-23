Unlike the prototypical terrier, the Dandie is made up of a series of curves, ending in a scimitar-shaped tail of moderate length. The Dandie is almost twice as long as tall, constructed to go to ground after tough quarry. Its hind legs are definitely longer than its front legs. Its gait is free and easy. It has a distinctive coat made up of about two-thirds hardish (not wiry) hair and one-third soft hair, about 2 inches in length. The head is covered with soft, silky hair, lending to the appearance of a large head. The topknot also enhances the expression, which is determined, dignified, soft, and wise. Tassels on the ear tips of the same texture and color as the topknot enhance the look.

