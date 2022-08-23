The Coton de Tulear is a hardy, sturdy yet small dog. Although bred as a companion, it once survived on its own. Their hallmarks are a bright personality and profuse, white, cottony coat. The approximately 4 inch coat has the texture of soft cotton. It is dense and abundant and stands off the body. It’s believed its texture allows air to circulate within it, insulating the dog from heat and cold. The white coloration is another breed hallmark. However, puppies may be born with spots, mostly around the head and ears, which fade with age.

