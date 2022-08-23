Cotons de Tulear
Cotons de Tulear

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

8-15 lb

height

9-11"

family

Barbichon

The Coton de Tulear is a hardy, sturdy yet small dog. Although bred as a companion, it once survived on its own. Their hallmarks are a bright personality and profuse, white, cottony coat. The approximately 4 inch coat has the texture of soft cotton. It is dense and abundant and stands off the body. It’s believed its texture allows air to circulate within it, insulating the dog from heat and cold. The white coloration is another breed hallmark. However, puppies may be born with spots, mostly around the head and ears, which fade with age.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

