Chug dog breed sitting down against white background.
Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

10 to 19 pounds

height

9 to 14 inches

family

Companion

A dynamic diminutive dog, the Chug dog is a mix of the charismatic Chihuahua and the playful Pug. The extremely small breed offers cute companionship, so it is growing in pup popularity.

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

