A dynamic diminutive dog, the Chug dog is a mix of the charismatic Chihuahua and the playful Pug. The extremely small breed offers cute companionship, so it is growing in pup popularity.
Personality
A small dog with a huge personality, the Chug is a delightful bundle of energy and charm. These pint-sized powerhouses are naturally outgoing and sociable, making friends wherever they go with their endearing antics and expressive faces. Known for their boundless affection, Chugs form deep bonds with their owners, often acting as loyal shadows who are always ready for a cuddle or a play session. Their unique blend of Chihuahua sass crossed with a Pug's playfulness ensures life with a Chug is never dull—just full of love, laughter, and a dash of mischief.
History
The Chug is a relatively new breed that first appeared in the U.S. in the early 2000s, but there is no specific origin story. Chugs can be any percentage combination of Pugs and Chihuahuas.
Chihuahuas may come from as far back as the Aztec period, or The Middle Ages. What’s not up for debate is the fact that they became popular in 19th-century Mexico and then brought back to America by tourists. The Pug is a widely known Chinese breed and is thought to date back as far as the Han Dynasty to 206 B.C. The breed first came to Europe in the 1500s when China began trading with Europe. Queen Victoria kept 36 of them!