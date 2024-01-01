The Chug is a relatively new breed that first appeared in the U.S. in the early 2000s, but there is no specific origin story. Chugs can be any percentage combination of Pugs and Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas may come from as far back as the Aztec period, or The Middle Ages. What’s not up for debate is the fact that they became popular in 19th-century Mexico and then brought back to America by tourists. The Pug is a widely known Chinese breed and is thought to date back as far as the Han Dynasty to 206 B.C. The breed first came to Europe in the 1500s when China began trading with Europe. Queen Victoria kept 36 of them!