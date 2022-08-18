Chinooks
Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

50-90 lb

height

22-26"

family

Northern

The Chinook was developed as a drafting and sled dog, combining the power of freight-hauling breeds with the speed of the lighter racing sled dogs. They have a moderate, athletic build, slightly longer than tall. The bone is moderate, with males noticeably more masculine than females. The coat is close-fitting but thick and double, providing insulation without overheating. The gait appears tireless with good reach and drive. The Chinook exemplifies a sound, northern athlete in grace, muscle tone, movement, and carriage.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

