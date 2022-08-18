The Chinook was developed as a drafting and sled dog, combining the power of freight-hauling breeds with the speed of the lighter racing sled dogs. They have a moderate, athletic build, slightly longer than tall. The bone is moderate, with males noticeably more masculine than females. The coat is close-fitting but thick and double, providing insulation without overheating. The gait appears tireless with good reach and drive. The Chinook exemplifies a sound, northern athlete in grace, muscle tone, movement, and carriage.

