The Cardigan is a low-set dog, approximately 1.8 times longer than it is tall, with moderately heavy bone. They are small but powerful dogs capable of the agility, speed, and endurance necessary to drive cattle for extended periods. Their small size allowed them to duck under the cattle’s hooves should they kick at the dog. Their gait is free, smooth, effortless, and ground covering. Their double coat consists of a soft thick undercoat and slightly harsh outer coat of medium length. Their expression is alert, gentle, and watchful, yet friendly.

