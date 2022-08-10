The Boxer is exemplary in the combination of stylish elegance with strength and agility. This breed is square-proportioned with good substance and musculature. The Boxer’s stride is free and ground covering, with proud carriage. The head is distinctive, with a broad, blunt muzzle and alert expression. The coat is short and shiny. This dog is perfectly suited to serve as a working watchdog.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!