Black and Tan Coonhound

Black and Tan Coonhound
Black and Tan Coonhound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

55-75 lb

height

23-25"

family

Scenthound

The Black and Tan Coonhound’s moderate build allows a blend of strength, speed and agility. This breed is square or slightly longer than tall, with moderate bone. The Coonhound’s long ears may help stir up ground scents, and the deep muzzle allows room for olfactory apparatus. The hair is short but dense, providing an all-weather-protective coat. The expression is alert, friendly, and eager. The stride is easy and graceful, with head and tail held high. The Coonhound has a deep voice.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

