Traits and Characteristics
The Belgian Sheepdog is an elegant, square-proportioned dog that is alert and agile with proud carriage. This breed’s bone is moderately heavy. For dogs expected to herd for long hours, their gait is smooth, tireless, and effortless rather than driving. They have a tendency to move in a circle rather than a straight line. They have an extremely dense undercoat along with an outer coat of abundant guard hairs that are long, well-fitting, and straight. The texture should be medium-harsh, not silky, for protection. The undercoat is extremely dense in cold weather for insulation. The opening of the ear is protected by tufts of hair. The Belgian Sheepdog’s expression is intelligent and questioning, and the black coloration is striking.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.