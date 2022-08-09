The Australian Terrier is small, sturdy, and medium boned; this breed is long in proportion to height. This is a working terrier that should exhibit a ground-covering gait and hard condition. This dog’s weatherproof coat is made up of a short, soft undercoat and a harsh, straight, outer coat, about 2.5 inches long, shorter on the tail and lower legs. They sport a ruff around the neck and a topknot of longer hair adds to their keen, intelligent expression.

