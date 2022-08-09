Australian Terrier
Australian Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

12-14 lb

height

10-11"

family

Terrier

The Australian Terrier is small, sturdy, and medium boned; this breed is long in proportion to height. This is a working terrier that should exhibit a ground-covering gait and hard condition. This dog’s weatherproof coat is made up of a short, soft undercoat and a harsh, straight, outer coat, about 2.5 inches long, shorter on the tail and lower legs. They sport a ruff around the neck and a topknot of longer hair adds to their keen, intelligent expression.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

