The Anatolian is built tough to do a tough job. This is a large, powerful, rugged dog, having both great agility and endurance. The Anatolian has good bone and a large head, plus a powerful, smooth, and fluid gait. This breed’s coat consists of a thick undercoat and an outer coat that ranges from short (about 1 inch) to rough (about 4 inches), slightly longer around the neck and mane. The expression is intelligent, and the general impression is one of a bold yet calm protector.

