Anatolian Shepherds
Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

80-150 lb

height

27-29"

family

Livestock

The Anatolian is built tough to do a tough job. This is a large, powerful, rugged dog, having both great agility and endurance. The Anatolian has good bone and a large head, plus a powerful, smooth, and fluid gait. This breed’s coat consists of a thick undercoat and an outer coat that ranges from short (about 1 inch) to rough (about 4 inches), slightly longer around the neck and mane. The expression is intelligent, and the general impression is one of a bold yet calm protector.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

