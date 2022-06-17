Helping Abandoned, Stray Cats & Kittens

Almost every summer, Carol goes out on the porch of her remote rural home and discovers an unfamiliar feline face. Another cat or kitten has been thoughtlessly abandoned during the night. Carol is a senior citizen, and all of her own cats are fixed. Her income is fixed as well, and she has no money for vet visits for new cats. Yet the abandonment continues. I volunteer with a feral-cat trap/neuter/return group in addition to my job with Petfinder. We helped neuter Carol's outdoor cats in 2002 (all of them were offspring of cats abandoned on her property), so luckily we are there to help when new cats appear in her life. When my phone rang this Sunday, the news was particularly bad: Two female cats and three tiny kittens (pictured) had been left at Carol's door. Abandonment of domestic animals is illegal. In New York State it is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or a year in prison. However, it's hard to catch someone who merely slows down and tosses a cat alongside a country road or leaves a box of kittens at a campground. If you wander outside one day with your morning coffee and are greeted by the forlorn mews of an abandoned cat or kittens, you might be tempted to hope they will just "go away." However, ignoring them will only make the situation worse. A dumped pregnant cat may shortly have kittens beneath your porch. Healthy kittens, abandoned without their mother, will soon starve or become ill or injured.

Find your best match It only takes 60 seconds. Get Started

While you absolutely did not cause the problem, it has become yours, much like a storm that drops a tree in your yard. It's unexpected and even may cost money to resolve, but nonetheless, there it is, and it's not going to go away! Make sure the cat or kitten has food, water, and shelter.

If you can bring her into your home, keep her away from your own pets until you are certain she is healthy. Call your local animal shelter or humane agency for guidance

To find shelters and adoption groups in your area, use Petfinder' s animal welfare group search tool. They may be able to take your foundling and find her a new home. Be sure to give a donation if they do. However, if they are unable to accept the cat, or if you prefer to care for her yourself, ask the shelter or rescue group these questions: Do they have advice on caring for very young kittens?

Do they have a bulletin board where you can post a flyer for your foundling to help find her a home?

Are they aware of other organizations that might be able to help you?

Are there low-cost spay/neuter services available locally if you need them?

List the cat in your local "found" lists

If the cat stays in your care, be sure your local shelter places her on their "found" list. Perhaps she was not abandoned. She may be someone's beloved pet who wandered away or accidentally hitched a ride in the back of a truck. Speak with your neighbors and post flyers. In searching for a possible owner, you may even find someone interested in adopting the cat. You can also post her to the "found pets" section -- and, if no one steps forward to claim her, to the "pets for adoption" section, of the Petfinder classifieds. Report abandoned pets to your local law enforcement agency.

Make sure to make a statement in writing. Even if police are unable to locate the abandoner, the incident may find its way into the local news police blotter.