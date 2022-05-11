Kidney Failure in Cats – Symptoms & Treatment

The kidneys of a healthy cat are part of an efficient, essential system that filters waste from his bloodstream and sends it out of his body through urine.

When kidneys fail — sometimes referred to as renal failure — there is nothing in your cat’s body to take over this important job. As a result, waste and toxins begin to build up in his blood.

Types of Kidney Failure

There are two types of kidney failure in cats: chronic (ongoing) and acute (urgent). With chronic kidney failure, a cat’s kidneys fail progressively over time. An acute failure, on the other hand, presents an emergency that must be treated immediately. This doesn’t mean that chronic kidney failure isn’t serious. On the contrary, it’s the leading cause of death in pet cats.

Is Your Cat at Risk?

Chronic and acute kidney failure have different sets of risk factors. Things that can increase a cat’s risk of developing chronic kidney failure include:

Old age

Poor diet

Lifelong diet of dry food only

Genetics

High blood pressure

Dental disease

Low potassium levels

Any breed of cat can have chronic kidney failure, but it’s believed that Abyssinians and Persians develop the disease at a slightly higher rate.

Acute kidney failure can be caused by urinary tract blockages, abdominal trauma, infection, or poison. Therefore, a major risk factor for this type of kidney failure in cats is living outdoors. To reduce your cat’s likelihood of developing this deadly condition, keep her indoors where you can monitor her diet and safety. Also, be sure to keep antifreeze and Easter lilies away from your cat’s living area. These two items are the top causes of poisoning-induced acute kidney failure in cats.

Symptoms of Kidney Failure in Cats

While the risk factors for acute and chronic kidney failure are different, their symptoms are similar. Primarily, you should take note of any changes in your cat’s water intake and urination schedule.