When a cat won't eat, above all, a pet parent may in fact worry, "What triggered this change of appetite in my cat?" Along with a refusal to eat, on the negative side, a cat may experience other uncomfortable symptoms such as weight loss, depression, and vomiting.

Moreover, there are numerous reasons which can potentially cause a cat to surprisingly lose their appetite. In the first place, it's important to realize that the treatment of an anorectic cat should always rely on understanding and treating the underlying cause.

My Cat Won't Eat: Problem Chart

Stressful Changes Particularly, the stress of routine may, by and large, prompt an aversion to food. Illness and Conditions To be noted pain, fever, metabolic disorders, and upper respiratory infections, can surely instigate anorexia. Diet Alteration A point often overlooked, while alterations in a diet may lead to, they can also potentially help in treating, anorexia. Foreign Bodies The first thing to remember if an oral foreign body becomes stuck inside of a cat is to seek medical assistance. Painful Eating A consultation with your Veterinarian is ideal for checking out your pet’s mouth, give him/her dental cleaning and a thorough examination. Recently Vaccinated? Generally speaking, after a vaccination, a cat can show injection side effects, which may include fatigue and loss of appetite. Food Flavor, Food Shape, Texture, Food Spoilage In essence, cats are susceptible to being particular to food. As a result, try feeding a different flavor, texture, or shape of food.

How-to Help: Cat or Kitten Won't Eat

Note Medical, Dietary, and Environmental History: List any recent factors. Check Medication Side Effects: To see if they produce nausea and vomiting. Visit the Veterinarian: Ask for a full physical examination of your pet, including oral, thoracic, abdominal, rectal, and retinal. Food Change: Ask your Veterinarian whether semi-moist, canned, or dry cat food is best for your feline. Add Toppers: All’s fair when tempting an anorectic cat. Warm-up Canned Food: In detail, warm the food in the microwave to therein make the smell more titillating. Offer Kitten Food: Loaded with protein and more fat, on the positive side, kitten food is flavorful. Add Catnip: Consider adding catnip, an appetite stimulant, particularly on top of the food. Try Serving Cold Cuts: To point out, poultry is a food that mimics what a cat eats in the wild. Change the Bowl’s Location: Specifically place the dish separately from other pets. Give your Cat B12: By all means, try augmenting the appetite of your anorexic cat by offering a water-soluble B12 supplement. Offer Small Meals Frequently: Above all, provide smaller portions than usual more often. Clean Water Dish: Ultimately, cats prefer drinking water from clean surfaces.

Cat Won’t Eat: FAQs

QUESTION: Can alterations in a cat’s diet lead to, but also, treat a loss of appetite?

ANSWER: Yes, and another key point to consider is making modifications to your pet's food. For instance, such as to the flavor, as well as, to the moisture content. In sum, carefully confirm the nutrient composition of the food and furthermore, relocate the feeding location.

QUESTION: Is it necessary to see a cat’s Veterinarian and diagnose the cat’s anorexia?

ANSWER: Without delay, a Veterinarian can eliminate the more problematic issues and help a pet parent understand why their cat or kitten won't eat.

QUESTION: Are all kittens picky eaters?

ANSWER: By all means, when a kitten won’t eat, a pet parent should attempt to figure out the underlying issue of anorexia.

QUESTION: Is fasting or not eating while a kitten is sick normal?

ANSWER: As a result of a kitty not eating, their little bodies turn to their storage of protein. Essentially, your kitty’s liver needs to break down the stored fat into energy. Yet, when protein levels are low, consequently, a kitty’s liver won’t process fat. At which point, a kitten is susceptible to hepatic lipidosis. In brief, visit a Veterinarian if a kitten won’t eat.