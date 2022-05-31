Cat Won't Eat?
Reading Time: 4 min 22 secs
When a cat won't eat, above all, a pet parent may in fact worry, "What triggered this change of appetite in my cat?" Along with a refusal to eat, on the negative side, a cat may experience other uncomfortable symptoms such as weight loss, depression, and vomiting.
Moreover, there are numerous reasons which can potentially cause a cat to surprisingly lose their appetite. In the first place, it's important to realize that the treatment of an anorectic cat should always rely on understanding and treating the underlying cause.
My Cat Won't Eat: Problem Chart
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
How-to Help: Cat or Kitten Won't Eat
- Note Medical, Dietary, and Environmental History: List any recent factors.
- Check Medication Side Effects: To see if they produce nausea and vomiting.
- Visit the Veterinarian: Ask for a full physical examination of your pet, including oral, thoracic, abdominal, rectal, and retinal.
- Food Change: Ask your Veterinarian whether semi-moist, canned, or dry cat food is best for your feline.
- Add Toppers: All’s fair when tempting an anorectic cat.
- Warm-up Canned Food: In detail, warm the food in the microwave to therein make the smell more titillating.
- Offer Kitten Food: Loaded with protein and more fat, on the positive side, kitten food is flavorful.
- Add Catnip: Consider adding catnip, an appetite stimulant, particularly on top of the food.
- Try Serving Cold Cuts: To point out, poultry is a food that mimics what a cat eats in the wild.
- Change the Bowl’s Location: Specifically place the dish separately from other pets.
- Give your Cat B12: By all means, try augmenting the appetite of your anorexic cat by offering a water-soluble B12 supplement.
- Offer Small Meals Frequently: Above all, provide smaller portions than usual more often.
- Clean Water Dish: Ultimately, cats prefer drinking water from clean surfaces.
Cat Won’t Eat: FAQs
QUESTION: Can alterations in a cat’s diet lead to, but also, treat a loss of appetite?
ANSWER: Yes, and another key point to consider is making modifications to your pet's food. For instance, such as to the flavor, as well as, to the moisture content. In sum, carefully confirm the nutrient composition of the food and furthermore, relocate the feeding location.
QUESTION: Is it necessary to see a cat’s Veterinarian and diagnose the cat’s anorexia?
ANSWER: Without delay, a Veterinarian can eliminate the more problematic issues and help a pet parent understand why their cat or kitten won't eat.
QUESTION: Are all kittens picky eaters?
ANSWER: By all means, when a kitten won’t eat, a pet parent should attempt to figure out the underlying issue of anorexia.
QUESTION: Is fasting or not eating while a kitten is sick normal?
ANSWER: As a result of a kitty not eating, their little bodies turn to their storage of protein. Essentially, your kitty’s liver needs to break down the stored fat into energy. Yet, when protein levels are low, consequently, a kitty’s liver won’t process fat. At which point, a kitten is susceptible to hepatic lipidosis. In brief, visit a Veterinarian if a kitten won’t eat.
|Cat won’t eat + Symptoms = Visit the Veterinarian
|- Prolonged seclusion
|- Vomiting
|- Difficulty swallowing
|- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
|- Drooling
|- Pale gums
|- Coughing
|- Bad breath