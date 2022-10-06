Munchkin
Munchkin

Finding pets for you...

The Munchkin cat has no problem getting around the same as its longer-limbed feline friends -- it just might take them a few extra steps along the way. These cute, curious cats are known for snatching shiny objects, so don't be surprised if these "magpies" borrow your favorite piece of jewelry.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 5 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 4 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 5 in 5

  • Independencelevel 1 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Giving cat a bath

How to Survive Giving Your Cat a Bath

In the wild, there are many big cats that actually enjoy being in the water. Tigers, leopards and lions all like to soak, most likely because their usual habitat is in a hot environment and it helps cool them off. Domestic cats may have evolved to dislike water because most breeds have coats that absorb rather than deflect moisture. It's harder for them to get dry after they're soaked.

Girl holding a cat

Best Cat & Cute Kitten Names

Are you looking for just the right name for your new cat? We’ve got all the inspiration you need to pick a pawsitively pawesome cat name.