Munchkin Cats & Kittens

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Munchkin
Munchkin

The Munchkin cat has no problem getting around the same as its longer-limbed feline friends -- it just might take them a few extra steps along the way. These cute, curious cats are known for snatching shiny objects, so don't be surprised if these "magpies" borrow your favorite piece of jewelry.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 5 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 4 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 5 in 5

  • Independencelevel 1 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Giving cat a bath

How to Survive Giving Your Cat a Bath

In the wild, there are many big cats that actually enjoy being in the water. Tigers, leopards and lions all like to soak, most likely because their usual habitat is in a hot environment and it helps cool them off. Domestic cats may have evolved to dislike water because most breeds have coats that absorb rather than deflect moisture. It's harder for them to get dry after they're soaked.

Maine Coon Kitten

What Are the Cutest Cat & Kitten Breeds?

Who doesn’t love petting a cute cat, or cuddling with an adorable kitten? While every feline is fetching in his or her own right, there are a few that tend to stand out to the general public.