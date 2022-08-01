Javanese cats are faithful companions who will follow you from room to room, chatting at you along the way. The Javanese shares many similarities with the Siamese, but there are subtle differences between the two.
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.