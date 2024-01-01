Javanese Cats & Kittens

Javanese

Javanese cats are faithful companions who will follow you from room to room, chatting at you along the way. The Javanese shares many similarities with the Siamese, but there are subtle differences between the two.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 5 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 2 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 5 in 5

  • Independencelevel 1 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

