Body

Thick semi-foreign body, not compact. Back gently slopes upward from

shoulders to tail. Well-rounded chest and firm hips. Boning medium, without undue bulk. Firmly developed muscular strength.

Head

Modified wedge with rounded contours, in proportion with body. High,

defined cheekbones. Chin firm, but not overly prominent; aligns with

nose. Muzzle moderate with gentle contours in proportion with head. Nose medium in length; slight bump is acceptable; slight stop. Forehead is flat.

Ears

In proportion with head, broader at base, ending in slightly rounded

tips; placed as much on top of head as on sides; not flaring; alert.

Eyes

Walnut shaped; spaced rather wide apart giving an open and alert

expression, and at a slight angle toward base of ears. No relationship

between coat and eye color.

Legs & Paws

Legs short, set evenly apart when viewed from front or back. Upper and

lower forelegs equal in length. Hind legs, thigh and lower leg approximately

equal in length. Feet are round, compact in proportion with body. All four feet

pointed directly straight forward, not inward or outward.

Tail

Carried erect when in motion, tapering to a rounded tip. Not overly

thick. Length of the body.

Color

Red, cream, tortie, lynx point; may have white lockets or buttons

Coat: Long Hair

Semi-long. Texture flowing and silky, all-weather, with moderate and

medium undercoat. Slight to moderate ruff permissible. Britches are

shaggy; tail has full plume.

Coat: Short Hair

Medium to short. Solid colors may have a less dense coat. Texture

semi-plush, all-weather, resilient, with medium undercoat and lustrous

appearance.