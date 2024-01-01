Close up of a Highland Fold cat breed laying down against a white background
Close up of a Highland Fold cat breed laying down against a white background

Highland Fold cats are known for their iconic folded ears that, when paired with their round faces and large, expressive eyes, give them an eager and open appearance. Surprisingly, though, not all Highland Fold cats have folded ears. They are sturdy cats with soft and dense coats that can vary in color and length but are mostly longer-haired, distinguishing them from the Scottish Fold cat. 

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Finding pets for you...