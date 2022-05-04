By Faye Chiu and Rachel McPherson, founder and executive director of the Good Dog Foundation and author of the new book Every Dog Has a Gift. Service Dogs vs. Therapy Dogs: What’s the Difference? The Americans with Disabilities Act defines service dogs as any guide dog, signal dog, or other animals who is trained to provide assistance to an individual with a disability. For example, some dogs are trained to pull wheelchairs, others are taught to alert to the sounds of the telephone, oven timers, alarm clocks, smoke alarms, and even a baby’s cry. Service dogs are not considered pets. Unlike therapy dogs, service dogs and their human companions must be allowed access to buildings (including restaurants, libraries, supermarkets, and churches), transportation systems, and other public areas and services. Another difference between therapy and service dogs is that the latter are often picked by breed for certain characteristics. (Learn more about Therapy dogs in our section Can My Dog Be a Therapy Dog?) What It Takes to Be a Service Dog Service dogs training starts with having all the characteristics of a therapy dog, plus a few others. For example, certain breeds are chosen for specific types of service. In the United States, 60 to 70 percent of all working guide dogs for the blind are Labrador retrievers. Golden retrievers and German shepherds are next in popularity. These dogs are chosen because of their temperament, versatility, size, intelligence, and availability. Guide dogs must be hard workers, large enough to guide people while in harness and small enough to be easily controlled and fit comfortably on public transportation and under restaurant tables. You may find that some service dogs seem to “stretch the envelope” when it comes to fitting comfortably in public places. One such dog appears in section one of Every Dog Has a Gift. Hooch is a massive Rottweiler who is a service dog for Daniel. Although Hooch weighs in at more than one hundred pounds, he manages to wrap himself around the pedestal of a cafe table and be as unobtrusive as possible!

How Do Therapy Dogs Get Evaluated and Certified? The Good Dog Foundation offers a thorough evaluation, training program, and follow-up program for its Good Dog Therapy teams. The Foundation initially evaluates the handler and the dog as a team to determine which level class they are placed in. Good Dog offers fundamental obedience, basic obedience, and therapy dog classes. If the handler-dog teams pass the class and become certified, they are completely supported by The Good Dog Foundation staff. Here are more details on how The Good Dog Foundation program works.

Training and Evaluation Courses We have developed a highly effective multiple-session training course for dogs that uses positive reinforcement and patient, reward-based methods. One of the many advantages to this approach is that gentle, loving dogs that may have a temporary problem with manners because they are nervous or excited at first are not summarily excluded from participating in our therapy dog services work. Here is a summary of what is included in each of the Good Dog Foundation training programs. Although the Fundamental and Basic dog training courses are similar, the Fundamental course is geared especially for dogs that have no prior training.

Initial Evaluation Session To ensure that a dog and its handler have at least the potential to succeed in the program, they must undergo a brief (about fifteen-minute) evaluation session conducted by a Good Dog trainer. During this session, the trainer observes a dog’s personality, energy level, sociability (with people and with other dogs), and the handler’s relationship with and basic control of the dog. The trainer then recommends one of the following courses of action for the potential volunteer handler-dog team: Fundamental Dog Training: Four one-hour sessions Basic obedience (sit, down, stay, walk on a loose lead)

Relaxation and control Basic Dog Training: Four one-hour sessions Basic obedience (sit, down, stand, stay, walk on a loose lead)

Begin gentling exercises and desensitization to handling and novel stimuli

Begin familiarization with hospital equipment

Socialization exercises with other dogs and people Therapy Dog Training: Five one-hour sessions Meeting and greeting exercises

Familiarization with hospital equipment

Role-playing for the hospital environment

Instruction and coaching on safe dog-handling in health care facilities - Seek out additional training first, which will give your dog more time to mature, and return for an evaluation at a later date.

- Consider an alternative activity for which your dog’s temperament may be better suited. When a trainer recommends the last option, it may be because the dog displays one or more of the following behaviors and/or conditions that are not compatible with therapy dog service: Aggression toward people

Aggression toward other dogs

Obvious signs of fearfulness or shyness

Urinating or defecating indoors

Overexcitability (e.g., excessive barking, licking, and wiggliness, jumping up on people, mouthing, or pawing)

Advanced age

Medical concerns The Good Dog Foundation trainers also observe some human behaviors that are incompatible with therapy dog service. These include: Abusive or rough handling of the dog

Non-nurturing nature

Harsh or punishing training methods

Unwillingness to take direction from Good Dog Foundation trainers

Lack of attention to the dog’s behavior in his surroundings The Good Dog Foundation’s trainers recognize that dogs, like people, may perform better or worse on a test on any given day and that behavior is not constant and immutable. That’s why The Good Dog Foundation’s total evaluation process is based on performance throughout the training course, not just on a single test. Over the duration of the training sessions, the dogs are exposed to many different people and stimuli with which they can become increasingly confident. This process ultimately leads to consistently safe and enjoyable visits for the clients, handlers, and dogs alike.

Follow-Up Support Our volunteers are the lifeblood of the Foundation: Without them, we would not be able to provide the services that we do. That’s why once handler-dog teams become certified, The Good Dog Foundation staff continually supports and encourages our volunteers to ensure they have the most rewarding and enjoyable experiences possible. For example, the Foundation staff maintains a close relationship with each of the facilities that our handler-dog therapy teams serve, so our teams always feel welcome and secure wherever they go. We assess and work with each team to help handlers select the places they would like to visit. Our experienced handler-dog teams always “buddy up” and accompany new teams on their first walk-through of the facility they have chosen. Volunteers are always welcome to ask questions and to get assistance from the Foundation’s professional peer support groups. The Good Dog Foundation also holds events each year that recognize volunteers for their service in all the regions served by the Foundation.

Socialize and socialize more. Does your dog seem eager to get attention and affection from all kinds of new people? Notice how your dog responds to a wide range of people, from toddlers and teens to people with beards, people wearing uniforms, or people in wheelchairs.

Obedience training. Does your dog respond to your cues reliably when asked to do so? It is of utmost importance that a therapy dog is calm and controlled enough to pay attention and react quickly according to your instruction in any situation. This guarantees safe visits for everyone. Find a reward-based class or trainer in your area. There is no room for harshness or punishment in therapy training or work.

Acclimate to new and unusual environments. Does your dog behave in a calm and relaxed manner when you take him to new places? Therapy dogs need to be relaxed around crowds, loud noises, hospital equipment, slippery floors, and other animals.

Volunteer on your own at a facility such as a hospital or a day program. Find out whether you enjoy talking to and helping people. If you love it, adding your dog to the mix is the easy part!

Why Become a Therapy Dog Team? Team Work As wonderful and endearing as therapy dogs are, they are half of a team. When the human halves are asked why they volunteer their time and effort, the most common answers I hear are that it is “tremendously rewarding,” that they “get back much more than they give,” and that they “love the joy their dog brings to others.” These individuals and their dogs go out into the world as a team and share that joy with thousands of people every year. Many people don’t realize that you can’t just walk into a hospital, nursing home, or other facilities with your dog without first going through some training. The relationship between you, your companion dog, and the people you visit is complex, and there are guidelines and some special skills that you will need to learn before you walk into a facility with your dog. These basic requirements are necessary to help ensure the safety of you, your dog, and the people you visit. All therapy dog organizations have their own guidelines and evaluation requirements that individuals and their dogs must meet in order to be a part of their visiting dog therapy programs. In the following articles, I will describe how The Good Dog Foundation prepares dogs and handlers to become a team. If you live in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or Massachusetts, and are interested in our training, please take a look at our website, www.thegooddogfoundation.org, and give us a call!

Want to Be a Therapy Dog Team? Start Here People frequently ask how their dog can become a therapy dog. There is a common misconception that therapy dogs need to be a certain breed, or raised to be therapy dogs from a very young age. On the contrary, therapy dogs come in all breeds and sizes! A therapy dog can provide healing to his or her companion or family, as well as hundreds of other people in a therapeutic setting – whether a hospital, a school, or retirement home. The remarkable work of therapy dogs (as well as service dogs and household pets) inspired me to write Every Dog Has a Gift. Likewise, I hope that readers will be inspired by the amazing stories in this book to do some good work with their own companion dog! If you’re interested in getting your therapy dog certification, here are some tips to get you and your dog started: Find a reputable therapy dog organization. If you’re located on the East coast, visit TheGoodDogFoundation.org. If not, find an animal-assisted therapy organization in your state that offers a training program. There are a number of organizations mentioned in the book, and many can be found online as well.

If you’re located on the East coast, visit TheGoodDogFoundation.org. If not, find an animal-assisted therapy organization in your state that offers a training program. There are a number of organizations mentioned in the book, and many can be found online as well. Undergo an evaluation and a training course. A good animal-assisted therapy organization should offer a thorough evaluation, training program, basic obedience training (if necessary), and follow-up. An experienced trainer will evaluate you and your dog as a team and place you in the appropriate courses. Training courses should use positive reinforcement and patient, reward-based methods.

A good animal-assisted therapy organization should offer a thorough evaluation, training program, basic obedience training (if necessary), and follow-up. An experienced trainer will evaluate you and your dog as a team and place you in the appropriate courses. Training courses should use positive reinforcement and patient, reward-based methods. Volunteer! The Good Dog Foundation maintains relationships with hospitals, schools, and other facilities where we help schedule and orient therapy teams as they begin their outreach. After certification by a therapy organization, you and your dog can volunteer on your own or, even better, work with that organization to find volunteer opportunities in your area.