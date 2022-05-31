Proper breed identification matters!

In a full service shelter, recognizing one breed from another improves lost and found reporting enabling owners to be reunited with their pets faster and opening up cage space quicker.

Shelters that continuously misidentify dogs to purebred rescue groups will find that their calls soon go unanswered - dismissed as just another "boy cries wolf" scenario. And when adoptables are improperly identified, it is the adopter who pays - unless the animal comes back to the shelter after someone at the vet's office or on the street accurately identifies the breed type and the new adopter feels "had" by the organization.Just like Mom always said, "Honesty is the best policy."

Starting this month I will be writing a breed identification column which I hope will enhance your knowledge of breed types - primarily canine since that's where breed difference plays the biggest role - so that the Petfinder breed index is a more accurate tool for potential adopters. As more groups sign on and the list gets larger, accuracy will be even more important. So, let's get started!