Matching Pets with Senior Citizens

2007 MADDIE'S FUND MARKETING COMPETITION

A winning program in the 2007 Maddies Fund Marketing Competition submitted by Pets for Seniors, Edwards, Ill.

Since our first match between a senior dog and a senior citizen in August of 1999, Pets for Seniors has rescued over 700 older dogs and cats from euthanasia at Central Illinois animal control facilities and found them homes, most with senior citizens who had given up having companion animals despite the proven physical and emotional benefits.

We have received many inquiries from shelters across the country who have tried offering an adoption fee discount, or even waived the fee if a senior citizen would adopt one of their older animals. They say that they have spread the word through many media outlets but with little success. How has the Pets for Seniors program become so successful?

OUR MARKETING PLAN

When we decided to target a segment of the population who had given up having pets, we first had to find out why. We found that it wasnt all about money after all, someone who couldnt afford to pay even a fraction of an adoption fee probably couldnt really afford to properly care for a pet. Some of the senior citizens would never be receptive to owning a pet again they wanted to spend their time traveling, or they had moved to a place that didnt allow pets, or maybe they were actually happy to be rid of the responsibility. We would not force an animal on a person who really didnt want one. However, we knew from our conversations that there was a large population of seniors who missed having a pet and would love to be able to have one again but.

How would they even begin to find a pet? They didnt want to visit a shelter, it made them sad. What if they got one and it didnt work out? They wouldnt want to return it to a shelter; it might be euthanized. What if it made their life miserable? What would they do?

The initial expense is so high. Its not just the adoption fee or selling price, but what about the vet visit to get all the rest of the vet work done? Theres also the beginning supplies: food, a collar and leash, a bed, toys, etc.

What if they couldnt get it to a vet or a groomer? Some seniors had given up having a pet because they no longer drove; some anticipated the day that they may have to give up their car.

What if they had to spend time in a hospital or nursing home? Some stays can last weeks or even months. They wouldnt know what to do with their pet. Paying board could cost a fortune if the stay was prolonged.

What if their pet needed emergency surgery or veterinarian care? What if they didnt have the money at the time? Or even if they could pay for it, what if it needed after care that they couldnt provide?

What if they reached a point where they could no longer care for the animal? What would happen to it? Would it have to go to an animal control or be euthanized?