Starting an Organization Step-by-Step

(It won't all happen neatly in this order, but generally, this is what needs to be done.)

Research and Preliminary Planning

In the excitement of starting something new, it's tempting to rush through this first step. But energy invested in research and planning early on saves at least twice the time in mistakes later.

Basics first

If you don't have a business background, reading a single book on non-profit management can make a world of difference. (Most local libraries have books on the subject, and the price is right!) Talking with knowledgeable people, visiting other successful organizations, and attending workshops or seminars can help to give you a rounded perspective and prepare you for what lies ahead. As you meet and talk with others in the humane movement, you'll also be developing a valuable support network of colleagues.

Be informed about issues

What is the scope of the problem in your own community? How can you best address it? What are the factors affecting animal over-population at large? What are others in the humane movement doing? How can we work together?

Talking with other humane organizations, attending conferences, and subscribing to animal-related periodicals and publications for animal welfare professionals are good ways to keep up with recent developments. It's uplifting and energizing to learn about new ideas and meet other like-minded individuals.

I attend the No-Kill Conference. . . I consider it my sanity check, my once-a-year effort to get focused. . ., reports Jane Long of the Peoples Anti-Cruelty Association / Albuquerque Animal Rescue. I return home surrounded by the aura of confidence, no doubt acquired from the inspirational speakers.

Faith Maloney of Best Friends Animal Sanctuary recounts an uplifting experience at a conference sponsored by SPAY/USA several years ago when the development of early-age spay/neuter was first announced, making it possible to neuter puppies and kittens before adoption to ensure that they will not breed. Faith returned to her work with the determination and information necessary to implement this new policy, as did many of the other conference attendees.

Animal care

Your organization sets an example for the public. Keeping up-to-date on proper animal care is critically important. It's also important to know your limits. When in doubt, refer people to experts veterinarians, behaviorists, and other organizations.

Writing Your Mission Statement

Much of your organization's success lies in articulating a clear and motivational mission for your work. This purpose should touch your heart and the hearts of those who will support your work.

Exactly what are we trying to do here?

Defining your purpose precisely in words is tremendously powerful. Your mission statement will guide all of your work; it will help you with future decision-making and help get your message across to the public.

A successful mission statement will (be):

Brief (one or two sentences)

Clear and positive in tone

Action and results-oriented

Motivate people to support your work

Writing your mission statement also lays the groundwork for filing your corporate papers, which customarily require a statement of purpose.

Setting Goals

(Again, in writing!) Don’t confuse goal setting with your mission statement. Goals are concrete statements about what you need to achieve in order to fulfill your mission. Focus on results and the actions needed to achieve them.

Where to start?

Start with your long-range goals and work back to the present. Where do you want to be in 10 years? (The answer to this question will give you your long-range goals.) What will you need to do to get there? (intermediate goals) Lastly, decide which of these goals you'll work on in the first and second years. (These are your short-range goals; you'll want to focus on these right away).

Your goals should be inspiring and motivational! Whenever possible, make them measurable.

Once the goals are agreed upon, consider how you will accomplish them. Specifically, what programs will you develop? What will be required in terms of financial resources and people?

As you do your planning, keep in mind that it’s important to demonstrate success. (Remember the old adage: Nothing succeeds like success.) You may not want to tackle your most challenging project first, but rather, hone your skills and develop the team with a more manageable project.

Establishing Your Board of Directors

What is the role of the board?

The Board of Directors governs the organization. The board is responsible for establishing the direction of the organization and for its financial, ethical, and legal well-being. The board is also responsible for hiring the executive director and for ongoing oversight.

If directors are also fulfilling other roles within the organization, as they often are inhumane organizations, they should have a clear understanding that this work is separate and apart from their role as board members. They must respect the authority of the appointed executive director and staff with regard to daily operations.

Who should be on the board?

When you are putting together the board, there are two key components to consider: the skills and talents that you need to make your organization work AND the personalities.

Legal, accounting, veterinary, public relations, and business skills can all be valuable to your organization. Once you identify the types of skills needed, list potential individuals to contact. If you do not know them well, you'll want to check them out meet, and talk with them. Also, talk with others who have worked with them in the past. Their ability to work well with others and their commitment to the core values of your organization are as important as their talents.

Preventing problems before they start

Horror stories of troubled boards abound. The overly aggressive individual that scares everyone else off; the nice but uninvolved person who can never make it to the meetings; the contrary person who disagrees with everything. People who have had such experiences will tell you that an ounce of prevention is definitely worth a pound of cure.

Take the time to get to know people before inviting them onto the board. Your bylaws can help with solving problems when they occur; they should allow for the removal of a director and should establish terms of office for directors, which can provide a non-confrontational way to end an unproductive relationship.

How many is too many?

Generally, a smaller board (seven individuals or less) is considered to be easier to work with and is often more efficient than a larger one. The size of the Board of Directors must be set down in your bylaws. Most states require a minimum of three directors.

Factors to consider when selecting Board Members

Will they work well with your group? (A single troublesome individual can impede progress and make everyone else miserable.)

Do they understand and agree with the organization's purpose and goals? Share its basic principles?

Will they put in the time needed?

What resources do they bring to the board?

Will they commit to help with fundraising? Making It All Legal Incorporation has several important benefits. It limits personal liability, lends credibility to your work, and enhances the status of the animals under your care. Once your group obtains 501(c)(3) non-profit status from the IRS, donations to your work will be tax-deductible, which encourages larger gifts. Additionally, incorporating and obtaining your tax-exempt status becomes essential as your group grows. Failure to comply with IRS tax codes and state laws relating to charitable donations can create serious problems for your group. So what do we do first? You'll want to start by registering the corporate name and gathering the necessary paperwork. Name registration and incorporation paperwork is usually available from your Secretary of State or Corporation Commission. Forms for filing your 501(c)(3) application are available from the Internal Revenue Service. You may also need to file with your state for a certificate to solicit donations and for sales tax exemption. This is often done through the Attorney Generals' office.

Where to call?

Call your State House to get the phone number for your Secretary of State and Attorney Generals' office. Ask for information on: Registering the corporate name Incorporating a non-profit Any other regulations that apply to charitable non-profit organizations

Call the IRS at 1-800-TAX FORM or visit its website at www.irs.gov/cover.html

What's in a name? Consider carefully as you select your organization's name. It's possible to change a corporate name, but it's much better to get it right the first time! Name changes are expensive, time-consuming, and confusing to donors. How will the name sound and what will it imply to individual learning about your group for the first time? The name SPCA implies that the group performs cruelty investigations. The term rescue suggests that you provide rescue services for animals. A geographic name indicates that you only serve and raise resources from a restricted area. Try to select a name that is: distinctive

descriptive Avoid names that are: common (such as Adopt-a-Pet, Save-a-Pet, P.A.W.S.)

similar to another organization

very long and complicated

Bylaws

An essential part of this process is drawing up the organization's bylaws, which set down the framework for the governance of the organization. Its important that the bylaws are in compliance with both your state and federal government requirements. For this reason, it's important to do some research. Boilerplate bylaws are available at your local law library. Looking at other organization's bylaws can also be helpful. Consider the wording carefully and keep them simple.

For more information on non-profit management resources Organizations: Independent Sector 202-223-8100 www.indepsec.org

National Council of Non-Profit Organizations 202-833-5740 www.ncna.org

National Center for Non-Profit Boards 800-883-6262 www.ncnb.org/html/home.html

Points of Light Institute 800-272-8306 www.pointsoflight.org Books: The Non-Profit Handbook (1998) Gary Grobman, White Hat Communications, 717-238-3787 www.socialworker.com/nonprofit/nphone.htm

How to Form a Non-Profit Corporation in all 50 States (1997) Anthony Mancuso, Nolo Press, 800-992-6656 510-549-1976 www.nolo.com

Dollars and Sense

You’ll need an effective accounting system that documents income and expenses in understandable categories. If you do not have an accountant or bookkeeper, consider recruiting one to help you with this task.

You’ll need to create a budget

Based on your track record of spending and bringing in resources and on your plans for the year, you can project expenses. If you're just starting out, use your goals as a starting point for estimating expenses. Your accountant can be of help here. The budget is a guideline. You don’t have to get it penny-perfect; just do the best you can. You’ll get better at projections over time.

When doing your budget, do not neglect to allocate resources to fundraising. It takes money to make money!