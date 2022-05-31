How Do I Make a Complaint About a Shelter?

Thanks for your interest in adopting! All of the animal shelters and rescue groups on our site undergo an application and screening process prior to being able to post their pets. They must also provide a letter of reference from their primary veterinarian. You are welcome to send any concerns regarding the groups posting on our site to pets@petfinder.com. Please be sure to include the full name, city and state of the group you are referring to.

Note: Specific complaints about rescue groups included in the comments below will be deleted. Please be sure to email us any concerns.