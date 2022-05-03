What Does It Mean to Foster a Cat?

The following was originally published on the Petfinder Blog.

What does fostering a cat involve?

When you foster, you agree to take a homeless cat into your home and give him or her love, care and attention, either for a predetermined period of time or until the cat is adopted.

Why do adoption groups need foster homes?

There are many reasons a cat might need foster care. Some of the most common include:

A rescue group doesn't have a physical shelter and depends on foster homes to care for cats until suitable homes are found.

A kitten is too young to be adopted and needs a safe place to stay until he or she is old enough to go to a forever home.

A cat is recovering from surgery, illness or injury and needs a safe place to recuperate.

A cat is showing signs of stress such as pacing or hiding in the shelter.

A cat has not lived in a home before or has not had much contact with people and needs to be socialized.

The shelter is running out of room for adoptable cats.

Why should I foster a cat?

Fostering a cat is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have (other than adopting, of course). By taking an animal in need temporarily into your home you're:

freeing up a spot so the shelter or rescue can take in another cat.

giving your foster cat the time he needs to be ready for adoption.

helping the shelter or rescue learn more about the cat so he can end up in the best home possible.

socializing the cat to a home environment and possibly getting him used to being around other pets and different types of people.

Not sure you can foster a cat? We know eight reasons you can, even if you think you can't.

How do I sign up to foster a cat?

Find a rescue group or shelter near you and contact them. They'll likely have you fill out a foster application and, if you are approved, they will work with you to figure out the right foster cat for your household.