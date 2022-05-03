Tips for Letting Go When Your Foster Cat Is Adopted

The following was originally published on the Petfinder Blog.

One of the questions I'm most frequently asked as a cat foster parent is, "How do you let go?" Similarly, a lot of people tell me they don't foster cats because "I could never give them back."

That's why I'm sharing my top five tips for letting go at the end of a foster period. While they're not exactly foolproof (we just decided to adopt our last foster cat, Wes), these tips have helped me let go of well over 20 foster cats and dogs and place them in loving, happy homes -- that aren't my own.

1) Get a foster cat who's not right for you long-term.

For me, letting go starts the moment I decide to take on a new foster cat. I select foster cats whom I believe I can help, but whom I wouldn't want to adopt. Generally this means kittens with Cerebellar Hypoplasia (like my past foster Peekaboo) are a great bet for my household. I love working with them and they do great with my cats -- including my CH cat Wes, but adding another CH cat long-term to my already busy life is hard.

Don't take in a foster you can't handle -- you want to keep everyone safe -- just choose one who doesn't quite suit your lifestyle. Do you hate to clean? Foster a cat with a long coat. Are you a couch potato? Foster high-energy kittens. As much as you'll miss your fosters when they're adopted, part of you will welcome the return to normalcy when they're gone.

2) Get your friends or family involved.

In my home, fostering is a family activity, but even when I lived with roommates I always got them involved. (It should go without saying that your whole household needs to agree to fostering a cat in the first place.)

Having your foster cat bond with a variety of people can help you keep the emotional distance you need to let go -- you won't think of the cat as "yours" and you won't worry that he or she will never be happy without you.

It's also great for the cat. Having your friends and family handle, play with and cuddle him gets your foster cat used to meeting and interacting with strangers -- a valuable life skill for any cat and one that helps him make a good impression when meeting potential adopters.