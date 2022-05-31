Give a Pet Promise Certificate
Celebrate the Gift of Pet Adoption!
Want to give a pet as a gift? Give our Petfinder's Pet Promise Certificate instead! With the Pet Promise Certificate, your loved one can adopt the pet that best suits his or her lifestyle -- and you promise to cover the adoption fees for the new family member. In addition, the Certificate features a New Adopter's Pledge that promotes responsible pet parenting.
How It Works:
- Download and print the Pet Promise Certificate.
- Give the Certificate to your loved one along with a sample pet item, such as a cat carrier or a dog leash.
- If the recipient is ready for the commitment of a new pet, he or she should sign the New Adopter's Pledge.
- Search Petfinder together to find just the right pet, then contact the shelter or rescue group about adopting.
- Encourage your loved one to send us a Happy Tail with his or her new pet's photo and story!