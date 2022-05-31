In a recent petfinder.com survey, our shelter and rescue group members reported that older pets have the hardest time finding homes. It’s a sad reality that these great animals are often the last to be adopted from shelters. However, November is Adopt-a-Senior-Pet Month and we hope, with your help, to improve the adoption rate for older pets by spreading awareness about how great senior pets can be. There are numerous reasons that make older pets a great option for families looking to adopt a pet.… Calm, Cool, and Collected Older pets are typically calmer than puppies and kittens, often content with a more relaxing day-to to-day routine. As we all know, puppies and kittens, though very fun, are often more rambunctious and may find themselves getting into mischief when they get bored.

Find your best match It only takes 60 seconds. Get Started

Family Friendly The low-key, mellow nature of older pets makes them a great fit for households with children. Before ending up in shelters, senior pets often come from some sort of family life which makes adjusting to a new home environment much easier than it could be for puppies or kittens. You CAN Teach an Old Dog New Tricks Senior pets are often already trained and may even be pros at performing basic commands. The great news is that even if they’re not, they are much easier to train than younger animals. Their experience around humans, along with more established physical and mental abilities, allow them to better understand the requested commands and pick up new tasks much faster than puppies or kittens. Commitment Issues Unlike young pets, senior pets are not a 24-7 commitment. Many new pet owners underestimate the time and commitment it takes to properly train a new puppy. Because of their relaxing lifestyle, senior dogs they also don’t require the constant attention and exercise that comes with young pets. Of course, they still love to play with the family, they just don’t require as much of your focus and energy.