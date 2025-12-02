Petfinder Is Getting an Upgrade – What You Need to Know

We’re happy to announce that Petfinder.com is undergoing a major upgrade to deliver a faster, more reliable experience for everyone who uses our platform to find adoptable pets and connect with shelters.

Scheduled Maintenance: December 2, 2025

To complete this upgrade, Petfinder.com will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, starting at 8:00 AM CST. The maintenance window is expected to last approximately 8 hours.

What to Expect During Maintenance

While we’re working behind the scenes to bring you a better Petfinder, here’s what you can expect:

You can still browse pets for adoption.

Some features will be temporarily unavailable, including: Favoriting pets Saving searches Submitting inquiries Taking the “Find Your Best Match” quiz

including: Interested in a pet? Please contact the shelter directly by phone or email during this time.

Why This Matters

This upgrade is part of a broader effort to modernize the technology behind Petfinder.com and Petfinder Pro. We’re rebuilding our platform to improve speed, stability, and prepare for exciting new features launching in 2026. These changes will enhance your experience whether you're browsing, searching, or learning about pets.

Thank You for Your Patience

We appreciate your understanding as we work to improve Petfinder for everyone. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at petfs@petfinder.com. We’re here to help!

Stay tuned—once the new site is live, we’ll be sharing all the exciting updates!