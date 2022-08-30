About Our Ads

WE USE COMMON TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES. We collect personal information about users over time and across different websites and apps. We also work with third parties that collect personal information this way. These third parties may have tools they place on our websites. Our vendors may also use these tools. In this policy “We” and “Us” refer to Nestlé Purina PetCare Company which includes service providers acting on our behalf. WE USE TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES FOR A VARIETY OF REASONS. We use several common tracking tools. These may include browser cookies. We may also use web beacons, flash cookies, and similar technologies. Service providers also use these tools on our websites and elsewhere on our behalf. Cookies are small files that download when you access certain websites. You can learn more by visiting the Federal Trade Commission’s webpage, Online Tracking, and Macromedia’s webpage, Flash Player Settings Manager. These pages also explain how you can manage and delete cookies. We use tracking tools: To recognize new or past customers.

To store your password if you are registered on our websites.

To improve our websites and apps.

To serve you with advertising content in which We think you will be interested. To do so, We may observe your behaviors on our websites and other websites. We may also collect information about your browsing history.

To personalize your experience.

To better understand the interests of our customers and our website visitors.

WE ENGAGE IN INTEREST-BASED ADVERTISING. We and our partners display interest-based advertising using information gathered about you over time across multiple websites or other platforms. This might include apps. Interest-based advertising or “online behavioral advertising” includes ads served to you after you leave our website or apps, encouraging you to return. They also include ads We think are relevant based on your browsing habits or online activities. These ads might be served on websites or on apps. They might also be served in emails. We might serve these ads, or our partners may serve ads. HOW DO WE GATHER RELEVANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOU FOR INTEREST-BASED ADVERTISING? To decide what is relevant to you, We use information you make available to Us when you interact with us, our affiliates, and other third parties. We gather this information using the tracking tools described above. For example, We or our partners might look at your purchases or browsing behaviors. We or our partners might also look at your location. We might look at these activities on our platforms or the platforms of others. We work with third parties who help gather this information. These third parties might link your name or email address to other information they collect. That might include past purchases made offline or online. Or, it might include online usage information.