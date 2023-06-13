Petfinder Quality
To submit a concern regarding a shelter or rescue group on Petfinder please complete this form.
Please include any information you feel we should be aware of and know that your concern will be submitted directly to our Shelter Outreach department. If you would like to direct our attention to a particular pet profile or news article, please be sure to include the direct link.
Petfinder is a free web service for independent animal shelters and rescue groups to post their adoptable pets. We do have requirements in order for organizations to post their pets on our site and we do our best to ensure that our members continue to meet these requirements. However, please note that our members are independent organizations and Petfinder does not have any official authority over their operations or pets. We strive to provide the highest quality service to our visitors and do look into each concern we receive, however we cannot guarantee resolutions as we are limited to evaluating an organization’s eligibility for Petfinder membership.
Please note our FAQs
Thank you for helping us maintain Petfinder's community!
I have not received a response – We know it can be frustrating when you don’t get a response from a shelter or rescue group. Many of the lists on Petfinder are maintained by volunteers who are usually stretched quite thin taking care of the animals. Many of our groups receive several applications and inquiries per pet they have available and it can take a little time to get through them. We’re certain they do want to find the best possible homes for their pets. In the meantime, you may wish to continue your search for other pets who match your criteria.
I have a question about the contact info listed on Petfinder for a group – Petfinder is a website for nearly 12,000 independent shelters and rescue groups across North America to post their adoptable pets. Each organization on our website is responsible for updating and maintain their own information, including contact information and adoptable pet listings.
We hope that every visitor to Petfinder has a positive experience and we’re sorry to learn of any instances where this isn’t the case. We do not dictate adoption procedures to our Petfinder members, although we do encourage them to do everything possible to facilitate finding good homes for their adoptable pets. We hope that one negative experience won’t change your mind about providing a loving home to a pet in need. There are many animal shelters and rescue groups with many more pets in need. We hope that you’ll continue your search to find a new member of your family.
We do expect that our shelter and rescue group members list their pets accurately and by the pets’ physical location. If you would please provide the name of the organization or the direct link to the pet listings you’re concerned with, our team will to look into the matter further.
Thank you for taking the time to alert us to a media or news story that you have a question about or are concerned with. Please send the direct link to the story or article and our team will look into the matter right away.
All of the shelters and rescue groups on our site undergo an application process prior to being able to post their pets. They must also provide a letter of reference from their primary veterinarian. If you have a question regarding a specific group’s adoption policy we would suggest contacting the organization directly. If you are concerned with an organization’s operations or pet listings, please provide us a direct link to the information on our site that you are concerned with and we will look into look into the matter further.
Petfinder is a website for animal shelters and rescue groups to post their adoptable pets. While we do not dictate adoption fees, we do expect that our members ask for fees that are keeping with the spirit of adoption. If you are concerned with an adoption fee appearing on Petfinder, please send us the direct link to page where you see the information appearing and we will to look into the matter further.
Thank you for choosing to adopt! If you have adopted a pet or paid a fee to a shelter or rescue group on Petfinder and have not received you pet, please contact us. Please be sure to include the name of the shelter or rescue group, the name of the pet and the adoption fee you paid. We will attempt to assist in resolving this for you.
Petfinder is a website for nearly 12,000 independent shelters and rescue groups across North America to post their adoptable pets. Each organization on our website is responsible for updating and maintaining their own information, including adoptable pet listings. If you have a concern regarding a pet appearing on Petfinder that you feel we should be aware of, please include the direct link to the pet and information about the nature of your concern. Our team will to look into the matter further.
We appreciate you taking the time to share your concerns with us. Once you have completed and submitted the form above, please know that your concern has been submitted directly to our shelter outreach department and that our team looks into each and every submission we receive. Should we have questions or find that more information would be helpful, a member of our team will be in touch.