Petfinder Quality

I have not received a response – We know it can be frustrating when you don’t get a response from a shelter or rescue group. Many of the lists on Petfinder are maintained by volunteers who are usually stretched quite thin taking care of the animals. Many of our groups receive several applications and inquiries per pet they have available and it can take a little time to get through them. We’re certain they do want to find the best possible homes for their pets. In the meantime, you may wish to continue your search for other pets who match your criteria.

I have a question about the contact info listed on Petfinder for a group – Petfinder is a website for nearly 12,000 independent shelters and rescue groups across North America to post their adoptable pets. Each organization on our website is responsible for updating and maintain their own information, including contact information and adoptable pet listings.